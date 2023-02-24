Gerald Lee “Jerry” Young, 78 of California, MD passed away on February 13, 2023 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Jerry was born on October 4, 1944 in Dennison, OH to the late Emmett Young and Margaret Ervin McKay Young.

Jerry grew up in Dennison, Ohio. He entered into the U.S. Navy where he proudly served from 1963 until his retirement on 1985 as AMS1. In 1987 he moved to St. Mary’s County, Maryland from Jacksonville, Florida. He married the love of his life Nancy Jo Hivner on May 23, 1992 in Great Mills, MD. He enjoyed travelling overseas. Some of the most enjoyable places he visited were Puerto Rico, the Mediterranean, Philippines, and to Hawaii, where he and Nancy spent their 5th wedding anniversary. Jerry was known as a handy man and was very mechanically inclined. He could fix anything or build any project. He worked for DynCorp as an Aircraft Mechanic for five years and also worked for Walmart as a Lawn and Garden Associate for 20 years. He enjoyed working in the yard and always kept it meticulously tidy. His family always looked forward to eating his home cooking, especially his famous BBQ and Pancit. He was a family man and loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. One of his most precious memories was when he and his daughter hunted for shark teeth at Shark Tooth Island in the mornings before work.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jo, his children, Connie Pearson of Weirton, WV, Gerald Lee Young II (Liz) of Hughesville, MD, and Katina Murray (Jefferson) of Norman, OK; his step-children, Annette Martin (Michael) of California, MD and Lori Guy (Andy) of Leonardtown, MD; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Young.

Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.

