Stanley “Stan” Richard Edwards, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 14, 2023, at home.

Stan was born July 20, 1946, to Raymond Maphies Edwards Jr. and Charlotte Regina Huntington in Washington, DC.

Stan married Sherry Edwards and together they had two children, Stanley and Steven. Stan and Sherry celebrated 47 years together before her passing in 2013. Stan worked in the home improvement business as a house painter for many years until he retired a year ago. Stan enjoyed working on cars, from painting cars to working on engines, he truly could do it all. When he wasn’t working on cars, he was spending time with his family.

Stan is predeceased by his wife, Sherry Edwards; parents Raymond and Charlotte; and his son, Steven Edwards.

Stan is survived by his son, Stanley Edwards (Rebecca) of Hughesville, MD; daughter-in-law, Carol Edwards of Mechanicsville, MD; brothers, Johnny Edwards of Deale, MD, and Harold Edwards of Prince Frederick, MD; sister, Dale Ferriter of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Ashley Buckler (Brian), Casey Balenger (Michael), Krystal Edwards (Jessica), and Stanley Edwards (Erin); 6 bonus grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and significant other, Shanley Warren.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, with a funeral service on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD