Cynthia Leah Fields, 66, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 13, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side.

She was born in LaPlata, MD on November 8, 1956 to the late Bernard Drury and Betty Ann Harding Drury.

On September 3, 1976, Cindy married the love of her life, John Howard Fields at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage. She was previously employed as an administrative assistant at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. She and her husband enjoyed camping and travelling. They have travelled throughout the U.S., particularly enjoying the Eastern Seaboard, Yellowstone Park, Mount Rushmore and Harper’s Ferry. She was a delicious cook, and could easily whip something delicious up without a recipe. She was a Multiple Sclerosis warrior and a three-year breast cancer survivor and counting. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She specially loved spending her time with her grandchildren and her pet dog, Layla.

In addition to her beloved husband, John, Cindy is also survived by her children, Jennifer Queen (Shane) of Dayton, OH and John Adam Fields (Valerie) of Montpelier, VA; a brother, Leonard Francis Drury of Mechanicsville, MD; her grandchildren, Emma Soulsby of Frostburg, MD and Brayden Fields of Montpelier, VA; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Joseph “BJ” Drury, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. by Rev. Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cindy’s name to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.