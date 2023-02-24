Clarence “Butch” M. Gillott, Jr., 86, passed away February 17, 2023, at his home in Mechanicsville, MD.

Butch was born February 17, 1937, in Washington, DC, to Clarence M. Gillott, Sr. & Helen C. (White) Gillott Deane.

Butch served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, as a fireman. When he came home, he met his wife, Barbara, and married, spending 62 years happily married. Butch was a Sheet Metal Mechanic in the Sheet Metal Mechanics Union Local 100, working for Limbach before going to work with the government (Architect of the Capitol) as a Sheet Metal Mechanic Supervisor, where he retired in 1999.

He was a loving father and amazing husband. He could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. At a very early age, he was used to caring for himself and he took great pride in caring for his wife and three daughters, and later his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being outdoors, hunting, and playing cards with his family. He even prided himself in caring for his home, so much so, that he wouldn’t let anyone ride his John Deere tractor to cut his grass. Butch was very active in the community coaching his daughter’s softball with Clinton Boys & Girls Club for many years when his girls were young. He was a loyal and active member of the American Legion Post 238.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence M. Gillott, Sr. and Helen. C. Deane; son-in-law William Allen Jr. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; three daughters, Donna Will (Donnie), Catherine Richards (David), and Patricia Allen; seven grandchildren, Nicole Fluhart (Danny), David Richards, William Allen, Victoria Allen, Brandon Will (Danielle), Dylan Will, and Zachary Will; five great-grandchildren, Daniel, Khloe, Kate, Mickey, and Amelia; sister, Linda Boswell; along with many loving relatives.

At his request, no service will be provided. He will be buried at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Mary’s Hospice, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

