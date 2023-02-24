Lt. Col. William “Bill” Collins Reagan, U.S.A.F. (Ret.), 83, passed on February 18, 2023, at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, Maryland, after a long illness.

Born September 1, 1939, in Washington, D.C., to Harrell and Harriet Reagan, Bill was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy, where he was elected senior class president in 1957, and of George Washington University.

Lt. Col. Reagan served his country for over two decades as a fighter pilot and flight commander in the Vietnam War; the Chief of Tactical Air Command Headquarters in Hampton, VA; an Aircraft Commander and Instructor Pilot in Laredo, Texas; Chief, Osan Consolidated Command post and Director, Osan Air Base, Korea; and as an Air Attaché at the USA Embassy in South Africa.

Recognition for Lt. Col. Reagan’s military service include: the Air Force Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars; Air Medal with Four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Air Force Longevity Service Award with Four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award; Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters.

He was preceded in death by his son, Rev. Daniel S. Reagan, Sr., and his brother, Harrell “Tex” Reagan, Jr.

He is survived by his children: W. Jeffrey Reagan (Paula); Keith C. Reagan, Sr. (Lisa); and Jennifer L. Utne (Bruce). He is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild on the way.

A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

In memoriam donations to the Wounded Warrior Project are welcome: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.