Helen Ogle Ashley was born on June 6, 1927, the daughter of Estel Woltz Ogle and Dorothy Gladys Sumpter Ogle in the town of Hillsville, Virginia and passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023 at the age of 95. She was the middle child of seven children and is survived by her siblings Mary Bremier, Gladys Ogle, and James Ogle. Her other beloved siblings were Katherine Kempson, Milton Ogle, and Estel Ogle. She leaves behind three children, Roy David Ashley, Jr. and his wife Cyndi, Donna Tennis and her husband Joe and Teresa Krosnick, and grandchildren; Ryder Ashley, Amelia Ashley, Ava Tennis, Erin Tennis, Carl Krosnick and Laura Walker, and great-grandchildren; Graham Krosnick, Madison Walker, Braydon Walker, and Jordan Walker.

She had a lifelong love for children and loved all her nieces and nephews, their children, and grandchildren with all of her heart. She loved teaching and gently guiding her students toward the art of learning. She initially taught school in her early 20s in a one-room schoolhouse and continued into her 60s teaching kindergarten and, later, special-needs students. She had a quick wit and was well read. Her mind remained active and articulate until her last day.

Throughout her life she enjoyed playing piano, singing, painting, and drawing. She was an avid poet and author, and a book of her poetry is in the final stage of publication. She had a will to live that was remarkable. She loved every member of her family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers deeply. Her life was one to be celebrated and she will be missed.

All are welcome to her service at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A. on Saturday morning, February 25, 2023; viewing 10:00 AM, service 11:00 AM at 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone 301-475-8500, with Methodist Pastor Matthew Tate officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.