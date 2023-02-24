Leroy Raymond Buckler Jr., 72, passed away on February 18, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD, surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 18, 1950 in Mechanicsville, MD, to the late Leroy Raymond Buckler Sr. and Gwynette Catherine (Moran) Buckler.

Leroy was the loving husband of Teresa Tippett Buckler, whom he married at Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville on June 13, 1969. Together they celebrated 53 wonderful years together.

Leroy started his auto parts career working for Frank Hayden’s Auto Parts at the age of 17. He then had a multifaceted career at Brandywine for 37 years working in New Parts and Heavy Truck Parts, managing both departments and overseeing a machine shop, while also being a buyer for Brandywine Truck & Equipment.

Leroy began his music career at a very young age. He sang and played guitar in numerous bands, including, Leroy and the Wheels, Stuff, The Searchers, North Forty Band, Second Season, and Harmony Band. He enjoyed racing at Maryland International Raceway, watching NASCAR and drag racing, working in his garage, showing his cars at the local car shows, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa and his children Lori Gilbert (Charlie) and Kimberly Thompson (Eddie). His brother Michael Buckler Sr. (Joyce). Three grandchildren, Russell Gilbert (Brittany), Ryan Gilbert (Mairin) and David Thompson.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charlie Gilbert, Russell Gilbert, Ryan Gilbert, Eddie Thompson, David Thompson, and Stephen Cross.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, March 3, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Church, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, or Clements Cuties Foundation.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.