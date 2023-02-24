Waldorf Couple Takes Home $34,683 FAST PLAY Win!

A $34,683 FAST PLAY win will help the “Power Couple” from White Plains pay off their food truck.

A White Plains husband-and-wife team of Lottery players decided to try their luck recently with FAST PLAY progressive jackpot games. Last week, they were focused on the growing jackpot in the Gold Fish® game and the husband kept thinking a big win was coming their way. He was correct!

“We’ve only been playing it for a week,” said the wife, who is half of the winning “Power Couple” who claimed a $34,683 progressive jackpot in the $2 Gold Fish game. While buying gas at a station across from Food Lion #2547 in Waldorf, the wife recalls wanting to buy a few Lottery tickets. She knew the gas station sold games but Lady Luck intervened.



“There was something calling me to go to the Food Lion,” said the wife. “It was calling my name.”

She heeded that “call” and bought the winning Gold Fish ticket at the grocery. Looking at it, the lucky lady realized she might have won the game’s progressive jackpot. “When I read it, I said, ‘Are my eyes deceiving me?’” She then scanned the ticket using the Lottery app on her phone but got a strange message.

“I took it to another store and asked the clerk to scan it,” the Charles County woman said. “He did and then he did a double-take. He said, ‘You hit the jackpot!’ It was so exciting!”

The happy winner returned home and shared the great news with her husband, who works as a chef. Their good fortune comes at a wonderful time.

They are in the process of moving, she said, and they also have a food truck business. The funds will help pay off the loan on the truck and other expenses. “This was heaven sent,” the wife said. “It was our time.”

Also celebrating is their lucky Lottery retailer, Food Lion #2547 located at 191 St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf. The Charles County retailer earns a $346.86 bonus from the Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket of $20,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.

The Gold Fish game went on sale in September 2022 and still has 17 progressive jackpots remaining, along with more than 1 million prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000. The progressive jackpot won by “Power Couple” is the third one in the game.