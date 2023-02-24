Three Injured After Two Vehicle Collision Sends SUV Into Patuxent Moose Lodge in Hollywood

On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 5:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Mervell Dean Road and Clarkes Landing Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with two trapped.

16 volunteers from Hollywood and Bay District VFD responded and arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one vehicle into a structure.

Firefighters reported no entrapment and began medical care along with surveying the damage to the structure.

All three patients were transported to an area hospital with various injuries.

The SUV struck the corner of the Patuxent Moose Lodge causing significant damage to the wall, ceiling, and floor. No occupants inside of the structure suffered injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Additionally, two parked and unoccupied vehicles sustained damage from vehicle debris.

