Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Detachment Dahlgren will execute a detonation on Mon, Feb 27 between 10 – 11 a.m. that may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren.

This is a controlled detonation that is part of a routine disposal program.

For questions or more info, contact the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office at (540) 284-0129.