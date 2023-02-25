Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 2022 Awards and Recognition Ceremony

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office held its 2022 Awards and Recognition Ceremony last evening to honor and recognize the hard work and dedication of its deputies, correctional deputies, and civilian staff.

A total of 57 honorees from the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center were recognized for their outstanding efforts and contributions in making Calvert County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

Deputies were joined by family, friends, and members of the community to celebrate the many accomplishments of those committed to excellent service and community partnerships.

Congratulations to the following honorees!

Detective of the Year- Awarded by the States Attorney’s Office- DFC Edward W. Yates

Top Gun Deputy Sheriff- Cpl. William Durner

Top Gun Special Operations Team- DFC Stephen Bowlan

Top Gun Correctional Deputy- CDFC John Zalusky

Top Gun Emergency Response Team- C/Cpl. Christopher Gray

Explorer Community Service- Dylan Adams

Explorer Rookie of the Year- Joana Alvarado

Explorer of the Year- Cameron Kreps

Outstanding Performance- Cpl. Mark Robshaw, (10yrs), Deputy Taylor Strong (2yrs), Deputy Sean Hendrickson (1yr), Deputy Brenna Hudson (1yr), Deputy Antonio Tavares (1 yr)

Patrol Squad of the Year- Squad 4- F/Sgt. Nathan Funchion, Sgt. Elvis Carter, Cpl. Yuri Bortchevsky, Cpl. Luis Kelly, S/Dep. James Flynt, DFC Howard Anderson, Jr., DFC Anthony Aranda, DFC Curtis Callison, DFC Matthew Kwitowski, Deputy Tyler Bowen, Deputy Michael Daley, Deputy Michelle Dawson, Deputy Richard McCourt, Jr., Deputy Christopher Murphy, SCO Christopher Hengstenberg

Team of the Year-MCD Stephanie Hotchkiss, CDFC Vanessa Anaya-Hernandez, CDFC Kiana Brooks, CDFC Christopher Carnero, CDFC Devin Preston, CDFC James Strain, CDFC John Windsor, CD Arthur Kelly, CD Tylik Freeland, CD Cory Hart

Exemplary Performance- MCD Caroline Briscoe, MCD Stephen Hance, SCD David Unkle, CDFC Travin Johnson, CDFC Bradley Revoir, CDFC John Windsor

Meritorious Award- CDFC Christopher Carnero

Sheriff’s Life Saving Award- Deputy Christopher Murphy

Corrections Civilian of the Year- Donna Grover

Law Enforcement Civilian of the Year- Laura Kent

Sheriff’s Communications Operator of the Year- Lyndel Richardson

Public Safety Dispatcher of the Year- Becky Gott

Correctional Deputy Supervisor of the Year- C/Sgt. Vincent Bowles

Deputy Sheriff Supervisor of the Year- Sgt. Elvis Carter

Correctional Deputy Rookie of the Year- CD Nicholas Sunderland

Deputy Sheriff Rookie of the Year- Deputy Sean Hendrickson

Correctional Deputy of the Year- CDFC James Strain

Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year- DFC Timothy Rzepkowski

Congratulations to all and thank you for your service and dedication to Calvert County!

