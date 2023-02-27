Woman Arrested After Stabbing Man in Ridge

February 27, 2023
On Sunday, February 26, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 13300 block of Point Lookout Road in Ridge, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find that an intoxicated female stabbed the male victim in the arm with a knife.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Andrea Webb age 54 of Ridge, MD was taken into custody and charged with assault 1st degree and assault 2nd degree.


