After Years of Coverage Issues, Verizon Installs New Antenna at Leonardtown Fairgrounds

February 27, 2023

Ever notice the bad cell phone reception near the Leonardtown High School and St Mary’s County Fairgrounds? After years of bad coverage and reception, this past week Verizon installed new antennae on the cell tower currently located at the St Mary’s County Fair grounds in Leonardtown.

This upgrade was due to a special agreement with Verizon, approved by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County in October of 2022 and will enhance service for the schools, first responders, businesses, and residents in the surrounding area.




