Police Recover Knife from 14-Year-Old Benjamin Stoddert Middle School Student

On February 24 at 10 a.m., a Benjamin Stoddert Middle School teacher was made aware of a student using a vaping device in the school’s bathroom.

Two vaping devices along with a knife were recovered and a school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

The student, who is 14 years old, was charged on a juvenile offense report and faces disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons of any kind to school. Officer C. Watkins is investigating.

