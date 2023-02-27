Police Investigating Dodge Challenger Hellcat Stolen from Residence in Lexington Park

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately 3:40 a.m., police responded to the 47900 block of Piney Orchard Street in Lexington Park, for the reported stolen vehicle.

A witness reported suspects were breaking into a blue Dodge Challenger and then advised the suspects were fleeing the area at a high rate of speed in the vehicle.

The blue 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcat accompanied by a black Jeep Trackhawk were observed travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of lanes.

Officers located the vehicles in the area of Millstone Landing Road in California and began following the suspects.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office stated a vehicle pursuit was never initiated as officers could not keep up with the suspects.

Charles County and Prince George’s County police were notified by St. Mary’s to assist with spike strips, however, Charles County Sheriff’s Office did not pursue due to the suspects speed and reckless driving, and spike strips were not deployed.

Prince George’s County police were advised the suspects were entering their county at approximately 4:05 a.m., the vehicle was stolen from Lexington Park at approximately 3:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.