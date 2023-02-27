St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks of Leonardtown

February 27, 2023

Wayne Joseph Brooks, age 30 of Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks, age 30 of Leonardtown, on a warrant for Violation of Probation for Stalking, Harassment and Violation of a Protective Order.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment

