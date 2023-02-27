Roger Dale Stultz, 73, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on February 21, 2023.

Roger was born on December 24, 1949, to Robert and Beulah Stultz in Washington, DC.

He met his future wife, Shirley Stultz through his mother, they both worked at Kann’s Department Store. They were married on September 2, 1968, and had two children, Dennis Stultz of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Sherri Jilek of Hughesville, MD.

After he was married, he worked for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) until retirement. Roger stayed in touch with his co-workers during the annual Commission golf outing to Myrtle Beach.

During retirement, Roger had time to pursue his love of camping, playing horseshoes, shuffleboard, golf, and sitting on his porch watching the deer. It was through these many activities that Roger met his lifelong friends. He was always there with a helping hand or an encouraging word. He cherished these friendships and often talked about how blessed he was to have such loving friends.

Roger enjoyed music and especially singing karaoke. You could find him at the Moose, singing the night away with his son, granddaughter, and friends. In the spring and summer, he was very active in his Horseshoe League and was president of the league for many years. In the fall and winter, he played shuffleboard and was captain of his team.

Roger was predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley Stultz, His parents, Robert and Beulah Stultz, and his brother, Ben Stultz. He is survived by his two children, his brother Jack Stultz, and sisters Barbara Pearce, Betty Bailey, and Doris Pritchard. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lacey Robbins, Nicholas Stultz, Sean Jilek, Caitlyn Jilek, and Emily Jilek, as well as two great-grandchildren, Dax and Kade Robbins.

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, the family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. The following day, March 6, 2023, the funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

While flowers are welcome and appreciated, Roger lived his life in the present. He enjoyed making people smile with cookies, flowers, or a surprise visit. Please consider visiting a loved one or surprising someone with a special something. Your deeds are your monuments.

