John Steven Rollins, Jr. of La Plata formally of Waldorf passed away peacefully February 24,2023 at the age of 81. Born January 22,1942 in Washington D.C. to John (Jack) and Dorothy Rollins.

He lived most of his life in Charles County and was known by everyone. Johnny worked his life as a mechanic, body man and painter. He was also well known for his knowledge of working on VW,s. Johnny and Margaret (deceased) raised 7 children together. Johnny enjoyed family time, fishing, racetrack and working on cars, even up to the time of his passing, he would try to help anyone who asked.

In addition to his Parents, he is preceded in death by Margaret Rollins, his daughter Sherry Hall, sisters Theresa Burch and Sandra Estevez.

He is survived by his children Debbie Carroll (Tommy of Hughesville) Mark Rollins (Kelley of Nanjemoy) Lisa Swick (Danny of Waldorf) Pam Butler (Shawn of La Plata) John Glen Rollins (April of Nanjemoy) and Joseph (Dana of La Plata), 14 Grandchildren 13 Great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Ginny Gregory, Peggy Scott and Judy Ullman. Numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Charles County Hospice House in Memory of Sherry Hall.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Steven Rollins Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.