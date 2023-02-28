Lady Luck Gives Upper Marlboro Man a $50,000 Surprise

Upper Marlboro man joins Lottery’s 50-year roster of winners

A Maryland Lottery player who loves the Pick 3/4/5 games found himself in the Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room on Feb. 27, pleased to join the growing roster of big winners claiming prizes during the Lottery’s 50th anniversary year.

The Upper Marlboro resident won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet in the Feb. 13 Pick 5 evening drawing.

“He’s been missing it by one number for six months to a year,” said the happy winner’s wife, who accompanied him to claim the prize.



The retiree said he typically buys tickets for several games once a week, including Mega Millions, Multi-Match and Powerball, and adding Pick 4 and Pick 5 tickets every now and then. He bought his lucky Pick 5 ticket at one of his favorite Lottery retailers, Moore’s Country Store in Upper Marlboro.

The Prince George’s County resident bought the ticket for both the midday and evening drawings on Feb. 13 and didn’t check his ticket until after the evening drawing. Visiting mdlottery.com, the winner saw that all five of his numbers matched the winning numbers. “I said, “Thank you, Lord,” the winner said. When he told his wife the great news the next morning, she didn’t believe him at first.

“I said, ‘No you didn’t,’” she recalled. “I said it three times!”

The happy pair plan to pay bills with the prize.

Moore’s Country store can also celebrate. The management at the store located at 10104 Croom Road in Upper Marlboro will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $50,000-winning Pick 5 ticket.