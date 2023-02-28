Woman Arrested for Assault and Arson After Setting House on Fire, Released 3 Days After Arrest

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Rhonda Mitchell, on February 3, 2023, on a warrant for First Degree Arson obtained by Bowie Police Department on January 23, 2022.

According to the warrant, on November 17, 2022, police responded to a call for a fire started at a residence in the City of Bowie, MD.

Upon arrival, police observed large flames coming from the porch. Officers quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher from their patrol vehicle to put the fire out.

The victim ran out from behind the residence and advised that Mitchell allegedly assaulted the victim and started the fire. Police were able to make contact with Mitchell, who was located inside the victim’s residence, attempting to start another fire. Police ordered Mitchell out of the home and took her into custody.

Mitchell was transported to a local hospital where she received medical care. Through their investigation, detectives identified Mitchell as the suspect.

On February 3, 2023, deputies determined that Mitchell could be located at an address in the City of Bowie, MD. When deputies knocked, a resident answered, allowing them to enter the home.

Once inside, Mitchell was identified, served with the warrant, and safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without incident.

Mitchell was charged with 3 counts of Second-Degree Assault, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Arson First Degree.

The arrest warrant was issued on December 23, 2022. Officers served the warrant February 3, 2023, Mitchell posted an unsecure personal bond of $5,000 three days later and was released on February 6, 2023.