Lackey High School Resource Officer Investigating Multiple Fights and Assaults

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:43 p.m., numerous students at Henry E. Lackey High School became involved in separate altercations during class change.

The school resource officer and additional officers responded and the situation was de-escalated and the students were separated.

Some of the students had minor injuries sustained during the altercation and were treated by a school nurse.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted regarding criminal charges.

The students also face disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPL Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469.