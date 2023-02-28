Stuart William Baldwin,62, of California, MD, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend went home to be with Jesus Christ, February 22, 2023 at Washington Hospital Center. Stuart was born to Richard Vance and Mildred Ann Baldwin on February 29, 1960 in Troy, New York. By God’s great mercy Stuart was born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead (1 Peter 1).

Stuart graduated from Frederick High School in 1978 and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. After moving to St. Mary’s County in 1984 to work at Tracor Applied Sciences, he also joined his rich baritone voice to the Southern Mix barbershop quartet and sailed and raced his 24’ sailboat Subject to Change on the Patuxent River. He loved learning and went on to earn master’s degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology. Enjoying a 40-year career as a software engineer, he was most recently employed at Platform Aerospace.

Stuart married Theresa (Buysse) on April 17, 2004 in Lexington Park, MD, and was blessed with 19 years of marriage and two children, daughter Karly, now age 16 and Kelvin, age 14. He loved being with his family, especially camping and building fires together, daddy-daughter dates and building and fixing things with his son. He enjoyed collecting antiques, working with computers and electronics and singing. His devotion to his Savior was seen in how he served as a Trustee, AWANA leader, and Sunday School teacher

He is predeceased by his father, Richard and is survived by his mother Ann, his wife Terri, and their two children, Karly and Kelvin, and his siblings, Keith, Scott and Elaine Baldwin. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Chapel at SAYSF Bible Church 46544 Rue Purchase Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653, followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Center. In lieu of flowers Terri requests that donations be made to one of Stu’s favorite non-profits, Redeemer Broadcasting Radio. http://www.redeemerbroadcasting.org/