Gladys Weber, 88, of Helen, MD, passed away on February 23, 2023 at her home. She was born on the family farm, where she has resided most of her life, on July 27, 1934 to the late Cora Morgan and the late Johnson Morgan. Gladys is survived by her children JP Weber (Ginny) of Helen, MD, Jack Weber (Tammy) of Leonardtown, MD, Betty Ann Weber (Paul) of Loveville, MD, and Jerry Weber (Stephanie) of Mechanicsville, MD, all of whom she had with Capt. James “Jim” Weber, her siblings Stella Bowles of Helen, MD and Gordon Morgan of Helen, MD, as well as eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Layla McLaughlin, Woodley Morgan, Ethel Hardesty, Hilda Ward, Phyllis Wathen, Christine Morgan, Ellen Armiger, and Edward Morgan.

Gladys grew up a farm girl and worked the farm with her brothers and sisters, planting and harvesting tobacco for many years. Throughout her life Gladys was a member of The American Legion and The Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, as well as volunteering for the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. She also helped run “Jim and Gladys’ Pizza Booth” at the carnival for close to 20 years.

Cooking was a passion of hers she learned alongside her mother Cora and her sisters. Gladys often cooked and catered many meals for wedding, parties, and all occasions for most of her life. She made the best crabcakes and cakes in the county. Gladys loved the heat, sunshine, and the color red. She enjoyed sitting outside on her porch for hours and watching the happenings on the farm. Unfortunately, later in life she suffered from dementia and was looked after by her daughter, with help from Brian, until she passed away.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Weber, Chris Goldsborough, Mike Weber, Brian Brunts, Glen Shotwell, and Timmy English.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.