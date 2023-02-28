Christina Marie Crowley, 52, of Great Mills MD, peacefully passed away on February 24¸ 2023 with family and friends at her side. Born on March 27, 1970 in Belleville, NJ, she was the daughter of Carol Crowley and Thomas Crowley. In addition to her parents, Christina is survived by an aunt, Joan Crowley, and two cousins, David and Matthew Petito.

Christina’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, playing with her dog, and traveling, her favorites being Alaska, Hawaii, Italy, and Nova Scotia.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Christina moved to Maryland following her graduation from Bucknell University with a BS in Computer Science & Engineering in 1991. In 1996 she received a Masters in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.

Christina began her career at the Naval Air Test Center in 1991 in the Communications, Navigation, and Identification Laboratory which would later become the foundation of the Air Combat Evaluation Test and Evaluation Facility. Her career moved on to the F-18 MIDs program followed by Group Chief of Staff for 5.0 Test & Evaluation. She made significant and long-lasting contributions as a founder and leader of the NAVAIR National Cyber Detachment. Her latest assignment was as the National Cyber Range Director.

Christina worked for the Navy at Patuxent River air station for over thirty years receiving many awards for her accomplishments. She was committed to bringing our war fighters and all the young men and women in the Fleet that serves our country daily home safely.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick St, Leonardtown, MD 20650, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM with Deacon Juan Ortiz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.