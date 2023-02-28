Police in Charles County Recover Loaded Gun / Driver Prohibited from Possessing Firearm

On February 25, 2923, at 4:25 p.m., officers from Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf after observing the registration plates on the vehicle were covered.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana.

Further investigation led to the recovery of marijuana and a loaded firearm with a 15-round magazine inside the vehicle.

A check revealed the driver was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of an active protective order.

Rashad Wallace Crowder, 31, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, violation of a protective order, and other related charges.

On February 26, a district court commissioner ordered Crowder could be released from the Charles County Detention Center after paying 10 percent of a $4,500 bond.

Officer Heishman is investigating.