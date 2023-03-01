Minor Injuries Reported After Mechanicsville VFD Fire Apparatus is Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Golden Beach Road and Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

While responding to the scene, a Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Command Unit was involved in a motor vehicle collision at Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road.

The operator of the work truck was evaluated for injuries on the scene and was transported with minor injuries.

The firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The command unit was responding with lights and sirens at the time of the crash and police are investigating the collision.

Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the original motor vehicle crash on Golden Beach Road, only minor injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

