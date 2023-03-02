Annapolis Felon Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Fatal Shooting of Midshipman’s Mother

This past week an Anne Arundel County judge sentenced Angelo Reno Harrod, age 31, to Life in Prison Without the Possibility of Parole in the 2021 fatal shooting of Michelle Cummings, the 57-year-old mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman, and a consecutive Life sentence for the attempted murder of two others, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced.

“What was supposed to be a celebratory time turned into tragedy for Mrs. Cummings’ family that summer evening,” Leitess said. “Mrs. Cummings was a proud mother and loving wife who was taken away by senseless gunfire. May this prosecution and sentence show there will be no tolerance for these crimes in our county. I pray that the Cummings family will find peace and closure today.



“The Annapolis Police Department and my Office worked tirelessly to prosecute this defendant. I would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Steinhardt and Carolynn Grammas for successfully prosecuting this case as well as the work by the Annapolis Police Department, and lead Detective Aaron Stein. I want to also thank John Foster, our Demonstrative Evidence Specialist who assisted in this case.”

Following a two-week trial, a county jury in December found Harrod guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy for the shooting, which took place on Pleasant Street in Annapolis on June 29, 2021.

Mrs. Cummings, of Houston, was in Annapolis for Induction Day for her son Trey, a member of the Navy football team. She was on the patio of the Graduate Hotel celebrating with family and friends when she was struck by a single stray bullet to her chest. Witnesses said Mrs. Cummings fell to the ground, later succumbing to her injuries.

Through surveillance, DNA, and phone records, investigators determined 31-year-old Harrod and another individual fired several shots at a couple who were parked on Pleasant Street following a date. Multiple bullets struck the vehicle, with one shot passing through a wooded area to the patio of the hotel. The man and woman in the vehicle were uninjured. However, several bullets came within just inches of the couple.

Honorable Pamela Alban presided over the case.

Harrod has felony cases dating back to 2010 where he was arrested for robbery, assault 1st and 2nd degree. Upon his hearing, which was held 3 years after his arrest due to postponements, violation of probations, and another felony arrest, he was found guilty and sentenced to 9 months with all 9 months suspended.

During the pending trials for the above arrest in 2010, he was arrested again in December of 2010 and charged with possession of a firearm/minor, false statement to officer, handgun in vehicle, discharge firearm and handgun on person, he was held on a $750,000 bond until his hearing where he was sentenced to 9 months with all time suspended.

2014 – arrested for drug distribution and drug possession. Sentenced to 20 days in jail, all time converted to time served released on recognizance.

2016 – arrested for felony firearm charges. Sentenced to 3 years in jail with 2 years suspended.

2017 – arrest warrant issued for escape – second degree.

From February 2021 to August 2021 Harrod was arrested five times with all five arrests resulting in criminal indictments. Harrod was wanted for escape when he was apprehended for the murder as he cut off his ankle bracelet on May 3rd, 2021.

Harrod was arrested April 10, 2021. Investigation resulted in a search of the vehicle and male occupant which resulted in the seizure of 35 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a loaded .38 Special Derringer handgun, four rounds of .38 +P ammunition and $1300.00 U.S. currency. Harrod had an open arrest warrant for 1st degree assault and handgun charges and was taken into custody. It was also determined he was prohibited from possessing firearms.