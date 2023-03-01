Officers in Charles County Recover Loaded Firearm from Juvenile

On February 27, 2023, at 2:27 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the area of Lancaster Circle in Waldorf when they observed a male attempting to gain entry into a Hyundai which was parked in a driveway.

As the officers approached, the male fled and got into another Hyundai which was occupied and parked nearby – the rear window of that car was broken out. The officer was concerned the vehicle may have been stolen due to recent auto thefts of Hyundai vehicles in the area and across the region.

The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled to New Forest Court where two passengers jumped out; the driver fled and was last seen in the area of Old Washington Road.

Officers canvassed the area and located the two passengers who jumped out of the car, and they were apprehended without incident.

One of the males, age 16, was in possession of a loaded firearm which had an extended magazine with 15 rounds. He was charged as an adult with rogue and vagabond, 4th – degree burglary, and weapons violations – he is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age.

A district court commissioner released him from the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond. The other male, age 16, was charged as a juvenile on a juvenile offense report with rogue and vagabond and 4th – degree burglary.

In accordance with Maryland law, he was released to a parent.

PFC Wagner and Sgt. Harris are investigating.