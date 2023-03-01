Police in Charles County Recover Stolen Vehicle, Apprehend Occupants, and Recover Drugs and Replica Firearm

On February 25 at 3:02 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Holly Tree Lane in Waldorf when they observed a Hyundai Elantra with a broken out window.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled. Officers pursued the car which came to a stop at a construction site near the dead-end of Western Parkway.

All four occupants attempted to run from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended.

Investigation showed the vehicle was reported stolen from Prince George’s County.

Further investigation revealed 68 grams of suspected marijuana and a replica firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun, inside the car.

Carlos Prince Jordan, 18, of Temple Hills, was charged with theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, destruction or property, and other related charges.

The other three suspects included a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female. They were charged as juveniles and, in accordance with Maryland law, were released to their parents.

On February 25, a district court commissioner released Jordan from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Cpl. Garner is investigating.