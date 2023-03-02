Robert Wayne Beverage, 65, of Chaptico, MD passed away February 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Born October 4, 1957, in Washington DC, he was the son of Ellsworth P. Beverage and Marjorie Jean Gates Beverage.

Bobby worked at the Morgantown Generating Station in maintenance and operations. Following his retirement from this position, Bobby began his own business, Beverage’s Home Improvement, which he ran until his passing.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Lois Moeller Beverage, whom he married on August 14, 1999 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They both felt very blessed in finding each other and sharing 23 years together with their blended family.

Bobby is also survived by his beloved daughter, Lisa Marie Reithmeyer of Leonardtown, MD. Lisa was always a source of pride for her father and a priority in his life. Through his marriage to Lois, Bobby gained two more daughters who were very special to him, Meredith Johnson (Brent) of California, MD and Megan Green (Chris) of Fredericksburg, VA.

Bobby was the proud Granddaddy of five grandsons, Ethan Johnson, Tyler Johnson, William Green, Christopher Green, and James Green.

Bobby is also survived by his sisters, Anita Marshall (Glenn) of Leland, NC, Marianne Force of White Plains, MD, and Janet Vance (Jim) of King George, VA, brother-in-law Ron Hill of Charlotte Hall, MD, nieces and nephews, Joe Marshall, Montgomery County, MD, Melissa Cusick (Brian) of King George, VA, Matthew Vance of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Katie Hill of Charlotte Hall, MD, as well as a great niece, Shelby Beale and a great nephew, Shane Beale, Jr.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth P. Beverage and Marjorie Jean Gates Beverage, his sister, Kathryn Hill, his brother, Dennis Beverage, his nephew, Ricky Force, and his nephew-in-law, Shane Beale, Sr.

Bobby was proud to be an Elder at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and member of the 7th District Optimist Club. For many years, he served as a House Captain for the Christmas in April program, working to make a difference in his community.

In his younger years he played softball for the Hill’s Club Hogs and remained a life-long sports fan, especially at the college level. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, highly skilled in bowhunting. He enjoyed traveling across the country in search of new game and nature’s beauty with his close friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Johnson, Chris Green, Mike King, Matthew Vance, Greg Butterfield, and John Arcadipane. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, nephews, and friends, co-workers, and fellow Optimist members.

The family will receive friends for Bobby’s Visitation on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 37707 New Market Turner Road Mechanicsville, MD with Pastor Gary Pomrenke officiating. Interment will follow immediately at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in honor of Bobby Beverage.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.