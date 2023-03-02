Byren Wayne Harder, 74, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland passed away peacefully with his daughters, April, Melanie and Amanda by his side on February 21, 2023. He was born February 22, 1948, at Sibly Hospital, Washington, DC to Betty Lee Spitzer and Donald Walter Harder.

Byren is survived by his sisters, Diana Haynes (Donald) and Terrie Wojcik (Larry), his daughters, April Roach (Charlie), Melanie Townes (Philip) and Amanda Finch (Randy), grandchildren, Megan Linkous, (JT), Brady Snyder (Jackie), Nicholas Snyder, Peyton Townes, Mia Finch, Ryan Roach (Julie) and Kevin Roach and great grandchildren, Sophia Snyder, Avery Snyder, Lorenza Roach and Vince Roach. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Donald Harder.

Byren started working with the phone company in 1967 when it was C & P and retired in 2014, which is now Verizon. He was very proud of his work and made many lifelong friends during this time. He enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, playing basketball, volleyball and softball for the phone company.

His love for volleyball continued as he played on coed teams as an adult. He went on to coach Girls Volleyball at Chopticon High School for eleven years along with several other recreational teams. He was loved and respected as a coach by all.

Byren had many passions, including going to the beach with family, music and hand dancing, hosting parties in his basement entertaining all with Doo Wop on his jukebox and shooting pool, playing cards, but most of all, he loved being with family and friends. After retirement, he purchased a 2009 Harley Davidson which he loved riding. He never missed a breast cancer awareness ride or other charity events. You could not miss him with his pink hair.

Byren was a very generous, loving man with an infectious smile. He was also a great prankster, always hiding your phone or drink when you weren’t looking. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Rest in peace Dad.

Family will receive friends for Byren’s Visitation on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 5:00-7:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. There will be a Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00pm, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

