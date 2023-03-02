Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter to Hold St. Pittie’s Day O’Dopt-A-Thon

Bring some good luck to a shelter dog during the St. Pittie’s Day O’Dopt-A-Thon at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, adoption fees for all dogs will be $17 from March 14-18, 2023. Regular adoption procedures still apply.

Adoption fees cover services that include age-appropriate vaccinations, spay or neuter procedures, microchipping and heartworm testing.

To qualify for adoption, individuals must be at least 18 years of age with a valid U.S. government-issued photo ID and have no history of animal cruelty.



Potential pet adopters must complete a prescreening application, which helps shelter staff understand a potential adopter’s expectations for a pet, their lifestyle and the environment where a new animal would be placed. Renters must have proof of approval to adopt from their landlord or property owner.

Potential adopters must also sign an acknowledgment that they are able to provide training, medical treatment and proper care for their new pet.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.

Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 410-535-7387 to schedule an intake appointment. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com

