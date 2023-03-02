Students from Calvert County’s Northern Middle School Win Stock Market Game Championship

Students learn the basics of investing through simulated, real-world investment experiences

A team of students from Northern Middle School in Calvert County used strategic investing and strong skills in personal finance to win the Maryland Southern Regional Middle School Championship in the Fall Stock Market Game™, the annual competition organized by the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE).

In the Stock Market Game™, student teams from across Maryland created and managed an investment portfolio using $100,000 of hypothetical cash on the New York, American and NASDAQ markets. More than 1047 teams from Maryland competed in this 10 week investing immersion experience.



The winning team at Northern Middle School of Eli Slivinski, Elliot Musser, Ali Ahmad, and Chase Snyder increased their portfolio by the largest margin of middle schools in their region – to $104,057.

The unique Stock Market Game ™ competition gives students real-world experience in investing, requiring them to make decisions about analyzing market forecasts, trading stocks, and completing transactions online. In the process, they develop skills in math, critical thinking, research, and reading. All winners at the state and regional levels will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on May 17 at Towson University.

Northern Middle School’s Stock Market Game™ teams were guided by educator and advisor Amanda Price. The team was sponsored by the Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

The Maryland Council on Economic Education offers the Stock Market Game™ to students and teachers throughout Maryland each fall and spring so students can learn about stock markets, the American economic system and the global economy.

About MCEE:

The Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been training teachers and providing Maryland school systems with curriculum support for nearly 70 years. The MCEE works to ensure that Maryland’s children leave school prepared to make thoughtful and responsible economic and personal finance decisions. Learn more at www.econed.org

by Garrett Berberich.