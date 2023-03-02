Charles County Public Library and Department of Recreation and Parks Expand Partnership Program to Bring RecPASS to Library for Free

The Charles County Public Library (CCPL) is thrilled to announce the expansion of their partnership with Charles County Department of Recreation and Parks, increasing the number of RecPASSes available to library users for free.

The RecPASS allows for unlimited visits to any drop-in programs at school-based community centers and pools, the Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and is typically available for a fee through Charles County Department of Recreation.



Initially launched as a pilot program in June 2022, overwhelming community response led to both organizations working together to make more passes available.

Starting February 2023, each CCPL location will now have five passes per location available for check out, increasing the total number of passes to 25 countywide.

“Working with the Department of Recreation and Parks has been a wonderful collaboration, and we are excited to be able to answer community feedback and need to add more RecPasses to our collection,” said KennethWayne Thompson, Executive Director of the library. “This project is just the first of many we are working on with Recreation, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in 2023.”

“Our department is extremely excited to continue our collaboration with the Charles County Public Library. The summer pilot RecPass program was a huge success and demonstrated a continued need to provide quality recreational opportunities for all our residents. We are looking forward to a continued collaboration and development of new and innovative programs that we can collectively offer together.” said Ju’wann Jones, Chief of Recreation with Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism