Historic St. Mary’s City Celebrates Maryland Day on Sunday, March 25, 2023

Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) invites the community to celebrate Maryland Day with them by offering free admission to the outdoor exhibits on Saturday, March 25.

Living history sites will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Plan to visit the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation to see heritage breed cows, pigs and chickens and the Woodland Indian Hamlet and learn about the people and culture that were here on this land now called Maryland. Step on board Maryland Dove to imagine the risks taken on the original journey in 1634; and explore the reconstructed Town Center, the place for all government business in the 1600s.

The highlight of the celebration will be the annual HSMC Maryland Day ceremony, under the Margaret Brent Pavilion (parking in the State House parking lot, 47418 Old State House Road), beginning at 1:00 p.m. The featured keynote speaker this year will be Tuajuanda C. Jordan, PhD, President of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Longtime HSMC volunteers Tyler Bell and Jane Kostenko will receive the museum’s highest honor, the Cross Bottony award, for their years of support to the institution. The program will close with the Ceremony of the Flags, as children from across Maryland present their county colors.

Historic St. Mary’s City is an outdoor museum of living history and archaeology, dedicated to telling the diverse stories of Maryland’s beginnings.