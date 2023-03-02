Police Recover Knife from 9-year-old Elementary School Student Who Threatened to Harm Another Student

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, students at Diggs Elementary School notified school staff that another student, age 9, was in possession of a knife and had made a threat to harm a classmate.

The knife was recovered by school administrators. The school resource officer (SRO) initiated an investigation.

The student cannot be charged in this case due to his age; however, the SRO has notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of recordation and to offer services as needed.

The Charles County Public Schools are handling the case administratively.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.

