Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Assaulted Security at ABC Liquor and Lounge

March 2, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an assault investigation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 11:25 p.m., the pictured subject was refused service at ABC Liquor and Lounge in California and then proceeded to assault the security staff at the business. The suspect then left in a black sedan.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337 or email [email protected] Case # 8353-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


