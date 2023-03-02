Former Metropolitan Police Officer Sentenced to 5 Months for Assaulting and Inappropriately Touching Co-Workers

Robert Anderson, 55, of Hanover, Maryland, was sentenced today to five months of incarceration for a series of simple assaults on Metropolitan Police Department employees and officers that involved offensive touching and brandishing a knife. At the time of these assaults, Anderson was a sworn officer with the Metropolitan Police Department. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Chief Robert J. Contee, III.

On February 1, 2023, a jury found Anderson guilty of four counts of assault. The verdict followed a three-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, before the Honorable Heidi Pasichow who sentenced him to 480 days in jail suspended after 150 days with the condition that Anderson successfully complete 18 months of probation.



According to the government’s evidence, on January 14, 2019, at approximately 9:00 p.m., an officer victim was working at the Fifth District Police Station when Anderson, who was on duty, came up beside her and beckoned to her to stand up. When she did not stand up, Anderson leaned down and kissed her ear and neck without consent. In response to this conduct, the Metropolitan Police Department reassigned then-Officer Anderson to the Fourth District Police Station.

Only several weeks later, in early February 2019, Anderson approached another female officer from behind, wrapped his arms around her, touched her breast, and kissed her ear and face without consent. And on February 5, 2019, Anderson approached two female employees and began to touch them on their heads without their consent. When a civilian employee intervened to stop Anderson from touching the women, Anderson brandished a knife at him.

