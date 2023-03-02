Charles County Public School Parents/Guardians Can Now Register for Free Special Education Expo on March 18, 2023

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), the Charles County Parent Center and the Parents’ Place of Maryland are hosting the annual Special Education Expo conference on Saturday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free conference is designed for families of students who are younger than 21 receiving special education services in CCPS. The annual conference will be in person at North Point High School.

Conference attendees will have the chance to hear in-depth presentations with question-and-answer sessions.

A continental breakfast will be available from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Tia McKinnon, Ed.D., CCPS director of special education services and Missy Alexander, director of education of the Parents’ Place of Maryland, are opening the event.

Find the conference schedule and descriptions for each session here: https://sites.google.com/view/charlescountytransitionexpo/conference-sessions.

Participants must register by Friday, March 10, online or by phone. Childcare is available to attendees who preregister for the event.

Find the online registration form here: https://forms.office.com/r/SVJjQz7FMW.

Register by phone at 240-776-5217. North Point is located at 2500 Davis Road Waldorf.

For more information on how to register, email [email protected] or call 240-776-5217. For further questions, email [email protected].