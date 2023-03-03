One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Tree in St. Mary’s City

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 47600 Mattapany Road in St. Mary’s City, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree.

Emergency medical personnel transported one patient to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters operated on the scene for 25 minutes before returning to service.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

This is the second recent motor vehicle collision in the area. On February 17, 2023, first responders arrived in the same area to find a single vehicle into a tree.

