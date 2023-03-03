Charles County Commisioner Meeting Update – February 28th and March 1st, 2023

On Tuesday, February 28, the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, Department of Planning and Growth Management, and Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism staff provided a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners on fiscal 2024 congressionally directed spending. County Commissioners approved the request for earmarked funding.
Legislative Update
Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. Updates included:
- Charles County Delegation amended Senate Bill 521/ House Bill 947 to include a combined income of less than $150,000 to be eligible for the tax credit. County Commissioners requested to send a letter to delegation requesting the original income eligibility.
- Updates on bond bills.
- Funds from the speed monitoring presented in House Bill 431 would go to the state.
- County Commissioners provided consensus to share testimony in support of Senate Bill 601/ House Bill 814.
- County Commissioners will submit letters to Charles County Delegation and Charles County Board of Education requesting their positions on Senate Bill 294, which pays for legal fees for parents or caregivers who challenge an IEP designation.
Open Session Briefings
- Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on Docket 90 Amendment #22-90(22) Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. County Commissioners scheduled a public hearing in-person on Tuesday, March 28 and virtual on Wednesday, March 29. County Commissioners requested the Media Services Division develop a communication strategy for disseminating this information to the public and provide County Commissioners with this plan at a later session.
- College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Yolanda Wilson and members of the Board of Trustees presented the CSM’s State of the College.
- Capital Services Division staff provided a bi-monthly update on Western Parkway roadway improvements. Phase 3B is expected to be completed in 2025.
Approval Items
- To reschedule Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program public hearing for in-person on Tuesday, March 28 and virtual on Wednesday, March 29.
- A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $100,000 for the demolition of the Strawberry Hills standpipe in coordination, in order to construct a communication tower.
- A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $81,180 to fund the Waldorf Fire House Water Tower demolition project.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $77,370 to adjust the Charles County Sheriff’s Office sworn overtime budget for the year-to-date costs related to the Board of Education grant to enhance security at the Charles County Public Schools.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $129,830 to pay for damage to the electrical system at the Dorchester Pump Station due to a fire.
- A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $146,920 to partner with the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) on the costs associated with the public-private partnership workgroup’s recommendation for CCPS to conduct a fiscal feasibility analysis.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $350,000 to increase the County Attorney’s Office general fund budget, in order to support revised costs associated with the declaratory judgement lawsuit.
- The Board of Education’s Intercategory Budget Change of $4.4 million to support administration, instruction costs, special education, operation and maintenance costs, and capital outlay costs.
- Changes to the bylaws for Adult Guardianship Review Board.
- A letter of support for State of Maryland’s bid for a FBI Consolidated Headquarters facility in Prince George’s County.
- A letter of support to the Southern Maryland Delegation to replace the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s magnetic resonance imaging machine used to serve the community.
Appointments
- Kevin Marek, Peter Kayode and Charles McClam nominated to the Charles County Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board.
- Commissioner Bowling as member and Commissioner Stewart as alternate to the MACo Rural Counties coalition.
- Commissioner Collins to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.
- Commissioner Bowling and Brandon Foster to the Local Govt. Justice Reinvestment Commission.
Public Hearing
County Commissioners held a public hearing in-person on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and virtually on Wednesday, March 1 on Bill 2023-01 Collective Bargaining for Covered Employees in the Department of Emergency Services. County Commissioners adopted the bill.
Proclamations
- Social Work Month
- National Deaf History Month
- National Nutrition Month
- Good Sportsmanship Month
- Irish American Heritage Month
- National Vietnam War Veterans Day
- National Cigar Day
Viewing option of meetings: Click Here
Next Commissioners Session March 7, 2023
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.