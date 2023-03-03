Charles County Commisioner Meeting Update – February 28th and March 1st, 2023

On Tuesday, February 28, the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, Department of Planning and Growth Management, and Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism staff provided a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners on fiscal 2024 congressionally directed spending. County Commissioners approved the request for earmarked funding.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. Updates included:

Charles County Delegation amended Senate Bill 521/ House Bill 947 to include a combined income of less than $150,000 to be eligible for the tax credit. County Commissioners requested to send a letter to delegation requesting the original income eligibility.

Updates on bond bills.

Funds from the speed monitoring presented in House Bill 431 would go to the state.

County Commissioners provided consensus to share testimony in support of Senate Bill 601/ House Bill 814.

County Commissioners will submit letters to Charles County Delegation and Charles County Board of Education requesting their positions on Senate Bill 294, which pays for legal fees for parents or caregivers who challenge an IEP designation.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on Docket 90 Amendment #22-90(22) Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. County Commissioners scheduled a public hearing in-person on Tuesday, March 28 and virtual on Wednesday, March 29. County Commissioners requested the Media Services Division develop a communication strategy for disseminating this information to the public and provide County Commissioners with this plan at a later session.

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Yolanda Wilson and members of the Board of Trustees presented the CSM's State of the College .

. Capital Services Division staff provided a bi-monthly update on Western Parkway roadway improvements. Phase 3B is expected to be completed in 2025.

Approval Items

Appointments

Kevin Marek, Peter Kayode and Charles McClam nominated to the Charles County Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board.

Commissioner Bowling as member and Commissioner Stewart as alternate to the MACo Rural Counties coalition.

Commissioner Collins to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.

Commissioner Bowling and Brandon Foster to the Local Govt. Justice Reinvestment Commission.

Public Hearing

County Commissioners held a public hearing in-person on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and virtually on Wednesday, March 1 on Bill 2023-01 Collective Bargaining for Covered Employees in the Department of Emergency Services. County Commissioners adopted the bill.

Proclamations

Next Commissioners Session March 7, 2023

