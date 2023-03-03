Waldorf Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle, Police Recover Drugs and Gun

March 3, 2023

Ronell Aki Bradshaw, 23, of Waldorf

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:06 p.m., an officer observed a passenger vehicle in the area of Smallwood Drive and St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf that was displaying tags that were issued to another vehicle.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team searched the area, and an officer observed it parked in the 4000 block of Night Heron Court.

A man was seen walking away from the vehicle, and when officers attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. The man was apprehended after a brief foot chase and was found to be in possession of the key fob for the vehicle.

Investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Baltimore City.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located a shotgun and ammunition as well as a pound of marijuana.

Ronell Aki Bradshaw, 23, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with the theft of the vehicle, possession with intent to distribute, a weapons violation, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and other related charges.

On March 3, a district court judge ordered that Bradshaw would be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team investigated.

