Police Arrest Two 14-Year-Olds and 16-Year Old for Thefts, Attempted Robbery

On March 2, 2023, officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Dollar Tree, 6651 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers learned that three black male teens entered the business, with at least one of them announcing, “This is an (expletive) robbery; get down.”

Immediately following the announcement, one of the juveniles knocked over a display shelf. The suspects fled the business without obtaining any property or cash.

A description of the suspects was broadcast to officers in the area, who were able to locate and detain three juveniles matching that description. The detained juveniles were positively identified as the suspects involved in the robbery.

All three juveniles were charged. The same suspects were linked to previous incidents of theft that occurred earlier in the day (Ref: 23-707733, 23-707730).

Male juvenile age 14 of Essex, MD., Male juvenile age 14 of Baltimore and male juvenile age 16 of Baltimore.