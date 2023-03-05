Police Investigating Motorcycle Accident in Piney Point That Sends One to Trauma Center

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area Piney Point Road and Drayden Road in Piney Point, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with the motorcyclist laying in the roadway unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the adult male motorcyclist to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

