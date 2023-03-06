Police in Charles County Investigating Crash of Stolen Vehicle That Left One Juvenile Dead and Two Others Seriously Injured

On March 5, 2023, at approximately 7:36 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Mark’s Drive for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle had gone off the roadway and into several trees. The three occupants of the vehicle – all juveniles – were ejected. Two of the individuals were flown to hospitals for treatment; one of those individuals is in stable condition, and the other remains in critical condition as of this writing. The third occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and later pronounced deceased.

The vehicle from the crash was determined to have been stolen.

Identification on the individuals involved is pending confirmation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PFC D. Walker at 301-932-2222.

The investigation is ongoing.

3/5/2023: On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 7:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to St. Charles Parkway and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

The incident was dispatched just seconds after firefighters were leaving the scene of a reported fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes and reported no victims were trapped, however, two helicopters were requested along with additional medic units.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 were requested to land nearby two victims with life-threatening injuries.

Before the arrival of helicopters, EMS personnel began life-saving measures and transported one victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Eagle 2 transported one victim to an area trauma center with serious lower-body injuries. Victim reported as conscious and alert.

Trooper 7 transported one victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police conducted Traffic Reconstruction and updates will be provided when they become available.