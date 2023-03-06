One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover with Ejection in Waldorf

On Saturday, March 4 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Poplar Hill Road in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and overturned with the occupant ejected.

First Responders located the victim with life-threatening injuries and hypothermia. Officers were advised the collision occurred around 4:06 a.m.

A helicopter was requested for the victim, however, all were down due to weather.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance with injuries reported as life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.