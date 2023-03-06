Reward Offered: Detectives Investigating Double Shooting Which Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

The victim is 17-year-old Michael Nwaulu of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 2, 2023, at approximately 8:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive. The victim was located outside in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second shooting victim, an adult male, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0012993.