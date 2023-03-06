Waldorf Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Woman

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2600 block of Walbrook Court in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find a female victim with stab wounds to the chest.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The suspect, identified as Alonzo Dixon III, age 66 of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with the following.

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Attempted Murder

Attempted Murder 2nd Degree

Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure

Reckless Endangerment

As of 3/6/2023 Dixon is being held on a no bond status.