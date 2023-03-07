Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance Now Offered at St. Mary’s County Health Hub

Beginning March 7, 2023, community members may receive assistance with health insurance enrollment at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

A Medicaid Specialist from the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to answer questions about health insurance options and assist with Medicaid enrollment.

Appointments are highly recommended to avoid wait times; however, walk-ins will be welcomed as scheduling permits.

SMCHD will continue to offer assistance with health insurance enrollment at its main office in Leonardtown, Monday through Friday, during regular business hours.

In order to expedite services, residents should bring the following documents to apply:

Photo Identification

Proof of citizenship (birth certificate, passport, or permanent resident card)

Social Security Number

Proof of income (2 biweekly pay stubs or 4 weekly pay stubs)

Social Security income

Unemployment Benefits Letter

For questions or to make an appointment, please call 301-904-8949 or email [email protected]

For more information about available health insurance programs, please visit smchd.org/healthinsurance.