Four Arrested, Officers Recover Drugs and Gun in Vehicle During Traffic Stop

On March 3 at approximately 4:53 p.m., patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road at Poplar Hill Road a traffic violation.

Upon making contact with the occupants, officers detected the odor of marijuana.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun as well as suspected MDMA (also known as ecstasy) with an estimated value of $4,100. All four of the vehicle’s occupants were arrested.

Genesis Trinity Buchanan, 22, of Alexandria, was charged with transporting a gun in a vehicle. On March 4, a commissioner released Buchanan on the condition that she pay 10% of a $5,000 bond.

Antonaya Valerie Doyle, 28, of Washington D.C., was charged with a weapon violation. On March 4, a district court commissioner released Doyle on personal recognizance.

Paul Anttwon Clark, 32, of Clinton, was charged with a weapon violation. On March 4, a district court commissioner released Clark on personal recognizance.

Juwuan Lee Scott, 29, of Greenbelt, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction, was charged with handgun violations. On March 6, a judge released Scott on the condition that he does not have contact with the codefendants and that he does not possess firearms.

Additional drug charges are pending lab analysis. Officer A. Boyle investigated.

